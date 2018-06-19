Summer safety essentials that every parent should have on hand Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - With temperatures as high as they were on Monday, it's hard to believe that summer really hasn't even officially made its way to the Valley. But to have a healthy summer full of memories, especially when you head out with your kids, there are a few essentials you shouldn't leave home without.

Summer is always full of so much potential but no matter what you're doing, it's important to be ready for anything.

Bill McMahon, the injury prevention coordinator at Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley campus, said a kit of safety essentials is the key to making sure your children have a fun, safe summer.

"Basic first aid kits, where you would have Band-Aids, bandages, gauzes, also cool packs, ice packs, that you could break open in the event that they get a contusion or they're starting to heat up."

It's not just about injuries and overheating, though.

"Tick season is going to be really bad throughout the United States, and so making sure that you're checking your children once they come home -- their head, their legs, their clothes -- making sure that there are no ticks," McMahon said.

It's also important to know your surroundings in case of an emergency.

"Knowing where the Urgent Cares are, emergency rooms are going to be located," McMahon said. "Is 911 available in that area? If not, who do I contact in the event of an emergency?"

He also reminds parents that when it comes to taking kids out for a day or while on vacation, more adults are better than one.

"There is strength in numbers when it comes to taking care of children and putting safety first."

Summer Safety Essentials