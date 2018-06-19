Summer safety essentials that every parent should have on hand
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - With temperatures as high as they were on Monday, it's hard to believe that summer really hasn't even officially made its way to the Valley. But to have a healthy summer full of memories, especially when you head out with your kids, there are a few essentials you shouldn't leave home without.
Summer is always full of so much potential but no matter what you're doing, it's important to be ready for anything.
Bill McMahon, the injury prevention coordinator at Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley campus, said a kit of safety essentials is the key to making sure your children have a fun, safe summer.
"Basic first aid kits, where you would have Band-Aids, bandages, gauzes, also cool packs, ice packs, that you could break open in the event that they get a contusion or they're starting to heat up."
It's not just about injuries and overheating, though.
"Tick season is going to be really bad throughout the United States, and so making sure that you're checking your children once they come home -- their head, their legs, their clothes -- making sure that there are no ticks," McMahon said.
It's also important to know your surroundings in case of an emergency.
"Knowing where the Urgent Cares are, emergency rooms are going to be located," McMahon said. "Is 911 available in that area? If not, who do I contact in the event of an emergency?"
He also reminds parents that when it comes to taking kids out for a day or while on vacation, more adults are better than one.
"There is strength in numbers when it comes to taking care of children and putting safety first."
Summer Safety Essentials
- Sunscreen
- The CDC recommends putting sunscreen on any exposed skin about 15 minutes before going outside to make sure you are totally protected. Don't forget that sunscreen wears off. You'll need to reapply it every two hours and after swimming, sweating or drying off with a towel. To be sure the sunscreen will give you the protection you need, check the label to make sure it has an SPF of at least 15 and is labeled as "broad spectrum."
- Fresh cold water
- McMahon suggests parents always bring a small cooler of water with them on day trips and during vacations. But don't bring sugary drinks -- they don't help the body stay hydrated in the heat.
- Loose-fitting cotton clothing that breathes
- Avoid dark colors that absorb the sun's rays.
- Hats and sunglasses
- Hats that shade the face, scalp, ears and neck are easy to use and give great protection. Baseball caps are popular among kids, but they don't protect their ears and neck. If your child chooses a cap, be sure to protect exposed areas with sunscreen.
- Sunglasses protect your child's eyes from UV rays, which can lead to cataracts later in life. Look for sunglasses that wrap around and block as close to 100 percent of both UVA and UVB rays as possible.
- Shoes
- Tennis shoes or sneakers
- Avoid sandals and flip-flops.
- Insect repellent
- The CDC recommends using a bug spray with at least 20 percent DEET for protection against mosquitoes, ticks and other bugs. However, other repellents will work, but may not be as effective:
- Picaridin
- Oil of lemon and eucalyptus
- IR3535
- 2-undecanone (methyl nonyl ketone)
- Covering exposed skin will also help keep bugs off
