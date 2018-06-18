VisitMercerCountyPA celebrates outstanding tourism achievements

(WYTV) - Two of the highest honors given by VisitMercerCountyPA (the tourist promotion agency for Mercer County) are the Bill Knecht Tourism Award and the James E. Winner Jr. Tourism Initiative Award. For 2018 Stacey Glenn has been selected to receive the Bill Knecht Tourism Award. John Kerins and Rick Kerins, owners of Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, will receive the James E. Winner Jr. Tourism Initiative Award. These awards will be presented at the agency’s annual dinner on Thursday evening, June 21st at Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa in Sharon, PA.



Stacey exemplifies the energy, creativity and team spirit that the Bill Knecht Tourism Award represents. She has served on the board of directors of VisitMercerCountyPA for nine years as President, Vice President, Secretary and most recently as Past President. She is one of the “Go To” people on the board for her opinion, advice and ideas. She recently developed the theme for one of VisitMercerCountyPA’s campaigns call “Tourism Bucks”. Stacey has the vision and the understanding of marketing and programming and how it impacts all aspects of tourism having served for years as VisitMercerCountyPA’s marketing chair.

Stacey is the Director of Sales for the American Hospitality Group and has been instrumental is her company’s success. She does an amazing job to bring groups, conferences and individual visitors to their three Mercer County hotels; the Hampton Inn & Suites Grove City, Holiday Inn Express Grove City and Candlewood Suites Grove City. Keeping three hotels occupied is no small feat and Stacey does it with ease due to her relationships with companies doing business in our area, relationships with local attractions and strong relationships with leaders in Springfield Township, Grove City and Mercer County.

Stacey also serves on the 79/80 IDC board and has been dedicated to the development of the 79/80 corridor. In addition she has served on the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and was a recipient of the Mercer County 40 Under 40 Award in 2016. Stacey is a strong advocate for tourism and economic growth in Mercer County.



VisitMercerCountyPA is proud to present the 2018 Bill Knecht Tourism Award to Stacey Glenn for her outstanding contributions to tourism

The recipient of the James E. Winner Jr. Tourism Initiative Award for 2018 is Tam O’Shanter Golf Course. John and Rick Kerins, owners of Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, have been successful to draw thousands of golfers to Mercer County each year. John and Rick have always been innovative in their approach to managing their golf course. In the early 2000s they developed golf packages with the hotel known at that time as the Holiday Inn and were soon serving over 4,000 golfers from that hotel.



John Kerins was instrumental in helping to start the Mercer County Golf Trail along with other golf courses in the area. In addition, the local Tri-State PGA has recognized John 10 times with their award for the best golf shop in the entire area of Western, PA and West Virginia.

Tam O’Shanter is a great promoter of junior golf and host seven events this year including a Drive Chip and Putt Qualifiers with the winners going to next year’s Masters Golf Tournament.

Rick Kerins has a strong passion for protecting the environment and under his guidance, Tam O’Shanter has been recognized as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary System.



John and Rick Kerins took over the management of Tam O’Shanter from their parents in the 1980’s and over 30 years later they continue to meet the challenge of running a successful golf business in a very competitive environment. John and Rick are strong partners with the Tourism Industry in Mercer County and their efforts have helped to position the Shenango Valley and Mercer County as an attractive destination for golfers from throughout a tri-state region and Southern Ontario Canada.

A really fun part of the annual dinner is the auction. A stunning array of items and gifts will be auctioned off including travel, art, jewelry, overnight stays, golf and more. The proceeds from the auction will go to the Bill Knecht Tourism Scholarship. If you are looking for a great deal, you don’t want to miss this auction.



For more information on our annual dinner call 724-346-3771. Entertainment will be provided by “Voices” featuring Rudy Zetz, Janet Falotico and Sharon Grey.

